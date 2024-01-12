Modi Realised Vivekanand’s ‘Vision India’, Translated It Into ‘Viksit Bharat’: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Jan 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised Swami Vivekanand’s “Vision India” and translated it into ” Viksit Bharat”.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh .

Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing a function to commemorate the 161st Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and 54th Foundation day of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital Ambphalla, here.

Dr Jitendra Singh laid stress on capacity building of the youth so that they can realize the full strength of their talent and channelize their energies towards that end.

The Minister urged everyone to make optimal use of their strength, potential and talent in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal so that they can contribute to realizing the vision of a developed India by the year to 2047.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Modi brought in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to Swami Vivekananda, the ideal of education should be capacity building and growth of human beings. Dr. Jitendra Singh said, it is this ideal which influenced the NEP 2020 that focuses on bringing to the fore the inherent talent and aptitude of students. Earlier, the students were prisoners of the aspirations of their parents, now, they have attained freedom to choose and change subjects based on their aptitude. This empowerment stems from the NEP2020, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Enumerating the salient features of welfare schemes of the government, the Union Minister said the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) has ushered in more transparency by weeding out middlemen from the system by ensuring that cash benefits reach bank accounts of beneficiaries directly. In the same way, free gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana are being provided to the beneficiaries without any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.

Pitching for greater public-private partnership in medical science, Dr Jitendra Singh said the age of silos is over. He underlined the importance of collaboration among organizations and institutions.

The Minister exemplified that India’s recent success stories like Covid vaccine, Chandrayaan and Aroma Mission are the result of collaborative efforts.