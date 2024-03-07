Modi Pulled Kashmir Out Of Long Nightmare Of Gloom: Dr Jitendra

SRINAGAR, Mar 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pulled Kashmir out of a long nightmare of gloom, the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

In his Introductory address at PM Narendra Modi’s massive public rally at Bakshi Stadium here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi has changed their destiny and given them the dream of a bright new future.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the hands that wielded the gun till yesterday, are today found holding IPads and Computers. The fingers that were laced with blood till yesterday, are today seen weaving the Pashmina threads and impressing the world with their traditional handicraft, he said.

Today, the dark clouds of hopelessness have vanished from Srinagar’s skies, today, the waves of hope are sweeping the streams of river Jhelum, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency in the Lok Sabha, said, such a massive crowd, spread as far as the eye can see, has been waiting since morning to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi.

This is ‘Modi ka Parivar’, he said, because the people here know that none other than Narendra Modi can understand the pain in their hearts.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, all these people have come together to join the caravan of Viksit Bharat, Viksit J&K under the leadership of PM Modi.

“Tomorrow, when you proclaim the New India, we, the people of J&K, would also proudly tell the posterity that we too had a modest role to play in blossoming the New Kashmir that shines brightly in the New India of PM Modi,” he said.