Modi making India strong

Sunil Sethi

BJP government under PM Narendra Modi has completed seven years and PM Modi is infact the only non-congress leader to be elected as Prime Minister for second consecutive term. But what makes the masses repose their trust in PM Modi? The answer seems to be in the confidence the people of India has got under the leadership of PM Modi to break the shackles of the past. The BJP led government has indeed made some drastic reforms which has made base for a stronger and greater India today and in future. Whether it is regarding providing welfare schemes for the downtrodden masses or the middle class to do ease of business, there is no sphere in which achievement of the Modi led government can be ignored.

The government has extensively focused on general masses by successfully enacting JanDhan Yojana under which more than 42 Crore bank accounts were opened and thus taking financial inclusion to every home in India which laid base for providing benefit of schemes directly to the masses. Government has funded the unfunded by sanctioning 29 Crore loan sanctions and distributing Rs 15 lakh crores under the Mudra Yojana.

It is now thing of the past when Indians used to hear that in foreign Countries, medical treatment is free and we were tensed only to think of saving for medical ailments and paying huge sums to private insurance companies. Now, under Ayushman Bharat, the government has provided insurance to all the medical people belonging to BLP category and in Jammu and Kashmir the insurance is provided to all the domiciles regardless of their income or social status. Moreover, the government has provided free ration to the people so that no Indian goes to bed with empty belly.

The government in its short spanhas laid the foundation of digital India through UPI whose fruit Indian tasted in 2020 when the country witnessed 25 billion real-time transactions and thus making India the largest digital payments ecosystem in the world.Infact Mark Zukerberg has in an interview said that it was only due to recent reform through UPI that digital payments can now be done even through whatsapp. On the execution end, the online banking frauds in India is bare minimum and negligible compared even to developed countries like USA.

The ease of doing business is not only in the transaction but also in ease of calculating and paying tax introduced by GST which has waived away all the indirect taxes and has urshed India into an era whereby honest businesses can easily pay tax and contribute towards economy and at the same time makes it difficult for dishonest to evade tax.

It is the far sighted-ness of the government that amended the Insolvency and Banking Code so as to provide timely payment to the small business to make the economy more trustable. Under the IBC, the ongoing restructuring or rescuing of Jet Airways will be the biggest and the most remarkable achievement under any insolvency code so far.

The economy took a major hit with the country wide shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic last years and people being hesitant to walk out of their home and shortage of vaccines, India has now achieved world breaking vaccination record within a short spam of time and is even helping other countries in this time of distress and has not only showcased its ability but also its humbleness and readiness to help others. The humbleness comes from our long heritage of religion, virtue and righteousness.

The identity and unique heritage of India has thrived manifolds in the last few years. India has given the gift of Yoga to the world but it is for the first time that the gift is now being celebrated and cherished by countries across the globe in the form of Intenational Yoga Day which is celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception as was suggested by PM Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on 27 September 2014 which proposal was accepted by the world leaders. Infact, the resolution was co-sponsored by a whopping of 177 nations which is the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UNGA resolution of such nature.

The government has taken some tough decision but without doubt the most historic one has been the abrogation of Article 370 and integrated Jammu and Kashmir with the whole of India. The way with which the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act was introduced in the Parliament inspired not only the supporters but also the opposition to extend its support for complete and unqualified integration of Jammu and Kashmir, the same opposition which shied away from doing the same since decades and who were the perpetrators of the wrong done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And post 370 the government within two years extended its schemes for the upliftment of Jammu Kashmir and have already made ration and medical healthcare free. Government under PM Modi has assured the people that truth will not shy away under this government but will thrive.

Undoubtedly, the decisions of the government has given India the confidence to keep their head high and the support given by the people has made the government take many tough decisions which were pending since decades like that of construction of Ram Mandir. On August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the shilanyas for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, it was the culmination of a journey which began over three decades ago which began with the countrywide rath yatra in September 1990. The path was long but the persistence and legal struggle of the thousands of Ram devotees cannot be anything short of a legend for the generations to come.

Abrogation of 370 and Ram mandir was on the manifesto of BJP since long and not long after the government fulfilled the same it has given the clear message that Modi government will do as promised and nothing less.

The stringent measures the country has taken whether in opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or ousting the Chinese from Indian territory from near Pangong lake area in multiple faceoffs alongwith the LAC (Line of Actual Control) has reposed the trust of the people that India can and will hold its ground. India has after seven decade of independence started building roads and infrastructure along border areas which has led to rattling of Chinese troops and resulted in skirmish in the Galwan river valley. The skirmish resulted in heavy loss to Chinese and after the disengagement India is completing the infrastructure development in Ladakh.

Be it in the internal matters or against the external aggression Modi has painted an image of a strong India which will neither break nor bend.

(The author is Chief Spokesperson, BJP)