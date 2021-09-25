Modi has raised India’s status in world community: Dr Jitendra

‘Kathua to have state of art Cancer Institute’

KATHUA, Sept 25: Maintaining that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has raised India’s status among the world community, Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the PM has emerged as the tallest world leader having highest ratings among all heads of the countries.

Talking to reporters here after attending a function held in connection with observance of the birth anniversary of former Jana Sangh president, Deen Dayal Upadayay, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India’s prestige has increased among the comity of nations after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of the country in 2014. He has emerged as the tallest leader of the world in the ratings today and issues raised by him and his views are also taken as good suggestions by other countries. Click here to watch video

Referring to the PM’s recent visit to US where he was given a rousing reception, Dr Jitendra Singh said both India and US are the largest democracies of the world and they have played a great role in fostering peace in the universe.

In response to a question that PDP president and former Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti has compared the JK UT Government with Taliban, Dr Jitendra Singh said that there is noting like that and peace is fast returning to Kashmir now and the Government is totally responsive to people’s problems.

In response to another question that there are apprehensions that the Taliban may enter Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministry are better equipped to deal with such situation and take cognisance of the same.

He, however, made it clear that terrorism is declining in Kashmir as it has entered the dying phase now and terrorists are feeling heat of the security forces who are chasing them to finish.

Dr Jitendra Singh also announced a Cancer Institute and State of Art Super Specialty Hospital for Kathua. He said the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua has identified land for the Hospital and the people who were earlier going to PGI or other hospitals in neighbouring States for treatment will get the best class facility for treatment in their own area. In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by Department of Atomic Energy and J&K UT Government, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said besides the establishment of Cancer Institute in Kathua, he has also given a proposal for setting up of Indian Institute of Sciences (IIS) in Kathua which will be a premier institute of technology. This institute will be established by the Science and Technology in collaboration with UT Government and modalities of the same are yet to be worked out, he added.

Maintaining that Kathua district has become Congress Mukt, Dr Jitendra Singh said the district has also become the Opposition Mukt. He said the leaders of opposition parties are now desperate as they find no future in their respective parties and some of them are floating rumours that they are in touch with BJP and they want to join the party again.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Narendra Modi Government has taken many steps for the benefit of common man especially the poor by making the administration fully responsive all over the country. He said abolition of interviews for Government jobs was a historic decision of Modi Government as the wards of poor people even getting highest marks were deprived of the Government job in the interviews and were declared fail due to dubious considerations. This was a grave injustice with the poor people and by abolishing the interviews there is a total transparency in selections as the people who get merit in written tests get automatically selected, he added.

Likewise now for the technical jobs, skill test has been made mandatory as earlier a driver was appointed without knowing the proper driving.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh paid glowing tributes to Deen Dayal Upadayay and said that PM Modi by launching various pro poor and pro downtrodden programmes has realised the late Jan Sangh leader’s dream of serving last man in the last queue.

He also highlighted the integrated humanism philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadayay saying that he was a great visionary who served the nation selflessly till his last breath.

He said various development projects were started in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Kathua district. Among others who paid tributes to Upadayay included DDC chairman, Col (retd) Maan Singh, ex Minister Rajiv Jasrotia and other party leaders.