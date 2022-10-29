Modi has fulfilled Vajpayee’s dream, Abdullahs playing ISI games in valley: Chugh 

Srinagar, Oct 29: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K , prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of former prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee the day Article 370 was abrogated.

Speaking to Media , the BJP leader Tarun Chug said abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) was the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Behari Vajpayee. “Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee launched Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan movement in 1950 along with Late Vajpayee. The duo used their strenuous efforts to take the mission forward. However PM Modi abrogated the Article 370 & 35(A) on August 5, 2019 and thus accomplished their dream”, Chugh said.

Responding to former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah who in an interview to electronic media had said there is vast difference in approach of Late Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi as Vajpayee Jee had adopted pro-Kashmir dogma of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiryat. But today is reverse. I am sure snow will melt and spring will come”, Omar had said.

While criticizing NC vice president, the BJP leader said that Omar Abdullah is frustrated with the arrival of BJP in J&K, as the business of his party’s Shahi Dawa Khana got closed. He said Omar and his father always played in the hands of Pakistan ISI and kept people of J&K to fight each other depriving them of every basic right.

“Both father and son have become frustrated who are speaking trash. With the arrival of BJP in J&K, the NCs Shahi Dawa Khana got closed whose sole and fundamental aim was to keep people of Jammu and Kashmir to fight each other”, he said.

He also said NC’s three generations have looted every resource of J&K and filled their own coffers with gold and diamond, but deprived locals from even basic facilities. “These leaders have been rejected as masses came to know their double speak and their anti-national ploys, he added.