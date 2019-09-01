Modi Govt’s policies are resulting in massive job-less growth:Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI :State of economy is deeply worrying. Last quarter GDP growth rate of 5% signals that we are in midst of prolonged slowdown said Manmohan Singh.
I urge Govt to put aside vendetta politics, and reach out to all sane voices to steer economy out of this man-made crisis said Manmohan Singh.
Modi Government’s policies are resulting in massive job-less growth said ex-PM Manmohan Singh.
India has potential to grow at much faster rate but all-round mismanagement by Modi govt has resulted in slowdown said Manmohan Singh. (agencies)
