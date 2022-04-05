Modi Govt transformed J&K from ‘terrorism capital’ to ‘tourism capital’, says Chugh

Jammu, Apr 5: Launching a scathing attack on the National Conference and the PDP for allegedly handing over “stones and guns” to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government has transformed the union territory from “terrorism capital” to “tourism capital”.

He played down the recent surge in militant attacks in the Valley and said the BJP was able to lower the terrorism and also the age of a terrorist with its clear vision that anyone taking up arms and attacks any citizen has dig his own grave.

“The BJP is pledge bound to wipe out terrorism and ensure equitable development of both regions of Jammu and Kashmir. This is our dream and commitment and we will continue our efforts till we achieve this,” Chugh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

In an apparent reference to the National Conference and the PDP, he said, “They always tried to pitch Kashmir against Jammu and talk about friendship with China and Pakistan to mislead the public…the poisonous ideology is still alive because that is in their DNA.” “They have turned Jammu and Kashmir a terrorism capital but the BJP transformed it from terrorism to tourism capital.” However, Chugh said they will not succeed this time when there is a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre which believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’.

“The removal of Article 370 (in 2019) opened the doors of justice to those who have been deprived by the successive governments,” the BJP leader said.

He accused the NC and the PDP of “handing over stones and AK-47 rifles” to the youth and poisoning their minds with the intention to disintegrate J and K and the nation.

“They did so to run their shops, politics and continue their family rule,” he alleged.

Referring to the criticism of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Chugh said those claiming that it is a one-sided story should visit the Kashmiri migrant camps and know what they have gone through over the past three decades.

“The time has come to unveil the real faces behind the genocide of the community,” he said.

On the recent surge in terror attacks on innocent people including migrant labourers and a Kashmiri pandit in the past couple of days, he said, “We have lowered the terrorism as well as the age of a terrorist.” “We are clear in our vision that anyone who takes up arms and attacks any citizen, his time has come to land in the grave.”.

Chugh also said the people of the border villages witnessed that Modi ensured peace on the borders.

“Pakistan was used to initiate and stop firing from across the border at its own will, but it changed under the Modi administration. If they were the first to fire, it was we who decided when to stop the firing. Besides, we also showed that we are ready to cross the line and avenge the killings of our soldiers,” he said. (Agencies)