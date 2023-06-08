Modi Govt scripted historical changes in J&K: Darakhshan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: In presence of BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, senior leaders of the party today interacted with media persons & Social Media influencers at Amar Singh Club in Srinagar & sketched the achievements of PM Narendra Modi led Government during the past nine years.

Minister of State & Chairperson J&K, Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi along with Chief Spokesperson of BJP Sunil Sethi, Member of Parliament GA Khatana & Spokesperson Abhijit Jasrotia interacted with the media persons.

Abhijit Jasrotia did a power point presentation highlighting Modi Govt’s major people friendly schemes & programmes which have changed the lives of people in the country.

MP G A Khatana gave details about special programmes of BJP Government for weaker sections of the society while Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi briefed people about Govt’s infrastructural development and said that PM Modi has built the modern elegant India during less than a decade.

In her address, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted historical changes in J&K by which we have come out of the dreaded era of violence and hatred and a new era of peace and prosperity has begun in the UT.

“Earlier we were known for bloodshed, communal hatred & political negativity only but now we are in news for magnificent projects of development and progress and prosperity. This all has happened because of the bold decisions of Modi Government,” said Dr Andrabi and added that people have seen J&K being exploited for more than seven decades by dynasts at local as well at central levels, but now the real freedom from this exploitation has been achieved due to the vision of PM Modi and it was the future of J&K.