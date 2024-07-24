Modi govt provides funds to all states, does not discriminate, says FM on Opposition criticism

NEW DELHI, Jul 23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday dismissed the Opposition’s criticism that the budget has accorded special treatment to states run by supporting parties, saying that those whose alliance got less than 230 seats have no right to question it as the Centre has provided funds to all states.

On the issue of Rs 60,000 crore projects announced for Bihar and pledge to get multilateral assistance for the state and Andhra Pradesh, she said, Rs 1.5 lakh crore assistance has been promised for all states in the budget.

“The Indi alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) together could not cross 230 seats while BJP alone has reached 240 and with the pre-election alliance, we have formed government comfortably under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is historic,” she said in a customary post budget media briefing.

Prime Minister Modi in his third term has made several announcements for growth and development, including provision of Rs 1.50 lakh crore to states without interest for 50 years, she said, adding, this is over and above the Finance Commission’s recommendation.

“We get proposals for all states and try to finance their projects following due process,” she said.

Asked whether West Bengal is not mentioned in the Budget, she said, those who are claiming this, should read the speech carefully as the name features in paragraph giving details of Purvodaya scheme.

“If the name of the state is not mentioned in the Budget speech that does not mean that it is not covered,” she said.

“States in the Eastern part of the country are rich in endowments and have strong cultural traditions. We will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” she said in her Budget speech.

This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat.