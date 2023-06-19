Modi Govt Provided 9 L Govt Jobs Against UPA’s 6 L: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, June 19 : Modi Govt provided nearly 9 lakh Central government jobs against UPA Govt’s just around 6 lakh in 9 years of their rule from 2004 to 2013 and 2014 to 2023 respectively.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh who substantiated each of his observations with comparative facts and figures while addressing a press conference at BJP National Headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg here.

The Minister said, there has been a substantial rise in employment generation during the nine years of the Modi Government. He said, during the six Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, mass recruitments have been initiated, over 70,000 appointment letters issued in each of the campaigns.

Giving details, Dr Jitendra Singh said 8,82,191 Central Government vacancies have been filled up in the last nine years, compared to 6,02,045 in the first nine years of UPA. Three major government agencies, – the UPSC recruited 50,906 candidates during 2014-23 compared to 45,431 during 2004-13, the SSC selected 4,00,691 candidates as against 2,07,563 by the UPA and the RRBs gave government jobs to 4,30,592 youth from 2004 to 2013 as against 3,47,251 during the comparative period.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi has awakened the youth to not just depend on government jobs but also create jobs. From a meagre 350 there are now 1 lakh StartUps; Aroma Mission launched, for instance, incense sticks were being imported from South East Asia but with the homegrown Bamboo cultivation being taken out of the purview of Indian Forest Act 1927 by amendment, while import duty raised to 25%, the bamboo industry has been provided an opportunity to go global; Khadi today has become a designer item with a turnover of Rs.1 lakh crore.

“You will be living out of the global challenges, global benchmarks and global parameters; so that is also in a way Prime Minister preparing us for Vision 2047 to give a lead to the rest of the world,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi is of the firm belief that India’s 140 crore population can be used as a dividend.

“New alternatives have emerged, from just about 50, there are 6,000 Biotech Startups today, Aroma Mission launched for the Himalayan region, while the Deep Sea Mission announced by PM Modi from Red Fort will all result in value addition to the economy, generate employment and impart us a global role,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said other than mass recruitment, bulk promotions of 9,000 employees was undertaken last year alone, and 4,000 promotions are slated for this year.

“Promotions were stalled under the previous Government due to various factors including departmental delays and subjudice matters resulting in demotivation of employees. These hurdles were overcome due to the reforms, this is not only in the form of Governance reforms but also has socioeconomic impact,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that in the last nine years there has been both quantitative & qualitative improvement due to the Administrative Reforms initiated by PM Modi.

“Within one year of assuming office, PM Modi had called for in his Independence Day address on 15 August 2015 from the ramparts of Red Fort for abolishing Interviews for recruitment to lower posts in the Government. DoPT carried out the reform in three months, as a result interviews were abolished for Group C posts from Feb 1, 2016, while some states took a longer time. This landmark reform provided a level playing field, merit was given due recognition while it brought about transparency and bribery and partiality-favouritism checked,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

“Similarly,abolition of self-attestation, a legacy of the colonial era, in September 2014 just months after the government led by PM Modi was sworn in on May 26, 2014 reposed trust in the youth by the Government, capacity building was undertaken under Mission Karmayogi for both in-service & new recruits,” he added.

The Minister said PM Modi has advocated Zero tolerance for corruption.“PCA 1988 was amended after 30 years so as to bring the bribe giver also under its ambit. Officers with integrity are not intimidated and can perform duties to the best of their abilities,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said another major reform is the grievance redressal mechanism in the Government.

“Other countries are coming to familiarize with CPGRAMS, earlier only 2 lakhs complaints were received annually, the system was computerized, made online, 5 days limit set, now almost 20 lakh grievances are received annually, making the system more responsive, prompt & timely, while a help desk has been provided for counselling post-grievance redressal,” he said.

The Minister said the biggest Pensions reforms have been undertaken from the point of view of Elder Citizens and Women. Average lifespan has risen, policies have been amended to facilitate retired employees to engage profitably.

“Rule scrapped to enable divorced daughter to receive pension even if divorce proceedings are pending in court for long;inhuman provision in case of employees with less than ten years service, if he unfortunately dies, was scrapped and family pension enabled; in case missing employees – 7 years waiting period for body retrieval, for instance in LWE or terrorism affected regions, – have been accorded family pension,” he said.