Modi Govt Has Eliminated Terrorism From Country, Naxalism On Verge Of Ending: Amit Shah

RAIPUR, Apr 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism from the country while Naxalism is on the verge of ending.

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker town, Shah also asked Naxalites to surrender, or else they would be rooted out from the state in two years.

He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that four generations of his family were in power in the country, but what they have done for the poor people in Chhattisgarh.

“The Congress says the minority (community) has the first right over the country’s resources of the country, but we (BJP) say the poor, adivasis, Dalits and backwards have the first right over resources of the country,” Shah said.

He also said that Congress leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ayodhya temple in lure of their vote bank.

The Union minister hailed PM Modi, saying he has a “track record of 10 years and agenda for 25 years.”

“Narendra Modi ji has eliminated terrorism from the country while Naxalism is on the verge of an ending. Mahadev app brand Bhupesh Baghel government did not take action against Naxalites,” Shah said.

He was referring to the previous Congress rule and the alleged involvement of the former Chief Minister in the Mahadev betting app scam).

After the formation of the BJP Government in Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai was elected as the chief minister and Vijay Sharma as the state home minister. In the last four months, 90 Naxalites were neutralised under the BJP government, Shah said.

While 123 Naxalites were arrested, 250 surrendered (during this period), he added.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, Naxalism has been eliminated from all over the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, Shah said.

“Elect Modi ji for the third term, the menace (of Naxalism) will be rooted out from Chhattsigarh in two years,” he added.

Shah appealed to the people to vote for BJP’s Kanker Lok Sabha seat candidate Bhojraj Nag.

Polling in Kanker will be held on April 26. (Agencies)