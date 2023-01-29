Modi Govt Clamped Down To Stop People From Participating In Yatra: Congress Leader Surjewala

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that Modi government in the Centre has “clamped down” to stop people from participating in Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which is currently in its last leg of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As #BharatJodoYatra enters Srinagar, Modi Govt has clamped down to stop people from participating. Entire Srinagar has virtual curfew. No movement of people or vehicles allowed 1st, the security lapse, and now a clampdown,” Congress General Secretary said in a tweet on Sunday.

He further said that the party’s resolve is undeterred. “Love and compassion shall win,” he added.

While talking to news agency, Surjewala on Sunday said that the yatra is healing people’s souls, “shredded” by the government.

“This yatra is a Jan Aandolan. This is not a congress yatra, this yatra is to unite the country. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this journey is healing the soul of the people of the country, which has been shredded by the government of this country and the policies of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

He further came down heavily on the Centre and asked why are elections not happening in J-K.

“Why are elections not happening in J-K? Why people are not able to make their government, PM Narendra Modi has to answer this,” Surjewala added.

Meanwhile, the yatra resumed from Pantha Chowk in Srinagar today and it will have a halt at Sonawar Chowk.

However, on the day of entering Kashmir (Friday), the yatra which started on September 7 and is in its final leg was ‘called off’ for the day in view of a security lapse, which triggered heavy criticism by party leaders against the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to manage the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi had to “cancel” the yatra due to an alleged security lapse at Quazigund.

Regarding the January 27 “security lapse” incident of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the yatra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the January 27 “security lapse” incident of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought his personal intervention in ensuring adequate security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)