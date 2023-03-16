Modi Govt capable to make nation strong in all spheres: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 16: Only Modi Government has the will and capacity to make the nation strong in all sphere like development, poverty eradication, making society evil free and the capacity building of common masses, stated party general secretary (org), Ashok Koul.

He was addressing a party programme in connection with Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan (booth strengthening campaign) at Kaloha in Samba district today.

Ashok Koul, accompanied by senior party leader and former-MLA, Devender Singh Rana, senior leader Narayan Singh Thakur, spokesperson, Abhijeet Jasrotia, organizing secretary, Inderjeet Sharma, district president, Kashmira Singh and other party leaders interacted with beneficiaries, senior party leaders, prominent citizens and leaders of social castes belonging to the area.

Booth committee members and Panna Pramukh participated in the meetings.

While interacting with the local people, Ashok Koul asked them for their more enthusiastic support to strengthen the party. He said that only the Modi Government has the will and the capacity to make the nation strong in all spheres like development, poverty eradication, evil free society and the capacity building of common masses.

Talking to the party activists, Ashok Koul said that workers should go to weak booths and try to find out the reasons for the same. They should also ensure that benefits of various Government schemes reach the maximum beneficiaries at the booths in an attempt to get voters in favour of the party. Workers will also do door-to-door campaigning in such booths, he added.

Devender Singh Rana laid stress on the importance of booth workers while addressing the Booth Sashaktikaran Programme. He asked the party workers to reach individual in their vicinity to garner their support.

Kashmira Singh said that we (BJP workers) are ready for any uphill task given by the party. He said that BJP worker is always ready to serve the society on a mission mode.