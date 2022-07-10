Modi changes global perspective about India: Pawan, Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 10: Senior BJP leaders Pawan Gupta and Devender Singh Rana today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the global perspective about India, a nation inching towards becoming a world leader.

“Thus far we have been talking about America and Russia as superpowers but now the world is perceiving India as a power to reckon with”, Rana said while addressing a public meeting along with the former minister Pawan Gupta at Jib-Thathi in Udhampur, adding that this transformation has become possible because of the decisive and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

Those present in the public meeting included senior BJP leader Satish Sharma Chairman DDC Udhampur Lal Chand, DDC Councillors Subash Kumar, Ashu Sharma, Pinki Devi and Puran Chand Sharma besides BDC Chairperson Balwan Singh and Jeevan Sharma, BJP District President Puran Chand and Municipal Council President Dr Yogesh Gupta.

Rana referred to India’s response to Pakistan’s terror act in Pulwama, saying the world saw what manifested later in Balakote in terms of surgical strike. The firmness with which the Prime Minister is tackling the world issues has rekindled the hope, not only in the country but across the comity of nations. Tackling pandemic and meeting the global requirements of vaccines after covering over a billion domestic population has emerged as a case study for strategists in the field of health sector. Similarly, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has caught the imagination of the world, he added.

The Senior BJP leader Rana said that provision of 9 crore gas cylinders, 10 crore toilets and opening of 45 crore bank accounts has changed the entire scenario of the marginalised people, especially the women. The concept of inclusive development with the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas has brought about a discernible shift in the developmental paradigm of the country and motivated the economists to join heads for deliberating on all this as a case study, he added.

Addressing the public meeting, the former minister and Senior BJP leader Pawan Gupta said that Jammu and Kashmir has come into focus under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister with priority on ensuring the opportunities of progress and development to all the regions and sub regions, irrespective of caste creed and religion. The people have got a sense of feeling about fair play to everyone with appeasement to none. Discrimination has became a nightmare of the past. Now, all the regions including Jammu is enjoying equal say in the decision making as it is no more a prerogative of a particular region to dictate the term. The voice of this region is not only heard but given due weight, he maintained.

Gupta referred to the initiatives taken in the recent years in putting Jammu and Kashmir on the robust pedestal of fast track development. He said the implementation of central laws post 2019 political developments will greatly help the vast mass of marginalized segments of the society who were hithertofore denied and deprived of various facilities.

Also present were Som Nath Khajuria, Ashok Singh Manhas, Sucha Singh DC, both Corporators JMC, BJP Mahila Morcha President Nisha Mahajan, Sashi Pal, Suraj Parkash Magotra, Isher Dass, Balbir Singh and others.

On the occasion, prominent social and political activists joined the BJP.They included Harish Kumar, Puran Chand Prasher, Rattan Lal Dubey, Meena Singh, Nivan Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Nakul Kerni and many others.