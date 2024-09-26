Modi Changed Face Of Udhampur, Rated Among Top Districts: Dr Jitendra

UDHAMPUR, Sept 26 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had changed the face of Udhampur, which is today rated as among the top districts of India.

Addressing a BJP public rally here today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for the last 3 or 4 years, Udhampur has been rated among the top three districts of the country, as far as the construction of rural roads under Central PMGSY is concerned. He said, this is a sea-change and a miraculous transformation of the region which was at one point and time infamous for poor road connectivity which compelled people to take long tracks along the hills through “Pangdandis” “Dhakkis” and Muddy tracks. So much so that several folk songs were written referring to Udhampur’s ” Dhakkis” (steep hilly climbing tracks), he added.

For nearly six decades, the entire Udhampur region including this city was discriminated against by Congress and National Conference governments because this was a stronghold of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP which was not a part of their vote bank. It was only after 2014, he said, that this miraculous transformation had been done.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is perhaps one of the only Lok Sabha Constituencies of the country which has got three centrally funded Medical colleges, one of which in the Udhampur city itself. Besides, there are a series of Degree colleges and educational institutions, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under “One District One Product” scheme, the food recipe “Kalari” has been identified which found reference in Prime Minister’s Modi’s address in the public rally held during the Lok Sabha election. Similarly, he said, Udhampur was the first district in Jammu & Kashmir, which achieved saturation in distribution of Ayushmaan Health Cards.

Making an appeal for a vote in support of BJP Candidates, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi has given a very high priority to this region and if we have the BJP representatives in the Assembly they can voice our concerns and demands. It will become far easier for the the benefits of the central government to percolate upto the last man in the last queue. People of Udhampur have made up their mind to be a part of the development journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and by returning all the assembly seats, they look forward to see a fast and double engine growth of the region, he said.