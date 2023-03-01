Modern Montessori International Preschool (MMI) Celebrates Its 6th Foundation Day

JAMMU, Marc 1: Modern Montessori International Preschool (London) Jammu Branch celebrated its sixth Foundation Day with great enthusiasm. On the occasion, halwa was distributed among the children, staff, parents and several other people.

The Principal of the school Pragya Gupta congratulated the whole Team of MMI Jammu on the completion of sixth year of the school. The Principal of the school said, “the Year 2022 was full of enthusiasm, achievement and significant developments, fun and learning. In the last six years, MMI school has registered an enviable progress in academics as well as in co-curricular activities. The emphasis is on the self-learning and developing skills that are conducive to child’s social, mental, emotional and intellectual growth.

MMI is a home away from home, where we foster the never-ending desire for learning. Montessori approach is being followed in the school.

Director of the school, Sapna Rohmetra planted a sapling of Ashoka Tree on the occasion. Congratulating the MMI Team, she said, “the school owes its success to sheer hard work of the it’s dedicated and loyal staff. The staff takes full care of the students and help them to improve their learning curve”, adding, “parents who are the extended family of our school are always willing to participate in various school programs and help us to nurture students better”.