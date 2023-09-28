Moderate Rain, Snow Over Higher Reaches In J&K During Next 24 Hrs: MeT

JAMMU, Sep 28: Meteorological Office on Thursday predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches at many places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely to commence towards late evening or night at many places in north Kashmir & likely to spread gradually to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The snowfall may also occur in the Kashmir valley, Pirpanjal, and Sonmarg-Zojila passes on the Ladakh highway on September 29.

It said there is a possibility of rain or snowfall over higher reaches, very likely at many places in Kashmir and isolated places in the Jammu region, on September 29 as well.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry on September 30, while from October 1 to 5, the weather will remain dry, but a brief spell of rain or snowfall over higher reaches in isolated places can’t be ruled out, although chances are less, the MeT office added.

Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next week, it said.

The MeT office has also advised farmers to postpone harvesting crops on September 29 in view of a possible rain or snow prediction.

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.8 degree Celsius on Thursday which was 0.4 degree Celsius below normal.