Mobile internet service again snapped in five districts of Jammu region

JAMMU: The mobile internet service has been again snapped in five districts of Jammu region on Sunday morning.

The mobile internet service, which was snapped earlier on August 4, was restored on Friday night.

“The mobile internet service has been again suspended temporarily due to some reasons,” said an official.

He added that it will further be restored only after reviewing the situation.

The service was snapped on August 4 midnight just hours before the Government of India announced revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories to prevent rumour mongering. (agencies)