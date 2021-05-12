MobiKwik – One app for all your payment needs

With lockdown and social distancing norms everywhere, cashless transactions have become the need of the hour and online payment processing has yet again proved its significance. With a goal to financially empower Millions of Indians, MobiKwik, the popular digital payments platform, is contributing immensely in helping people adapt to the new normal, where payments are done digitally and all financial services are managed in one app.

Launched in the year 2009, MobiKwik has well expanded its roots into the digital world. This single app is competent enough to offer users an access to a diverse range of services. Payments through MobiKwik are accepted across 300+ billers and 3 million merchants across the country. It also consists of financial services such as instant personal loan, mutual fund, digital gold, Buy Now Pay Later feature and so on. But for this read, let’s stick to its payment features.

Why is MobiKwik the Best Choice?

MobiKwik is one of the well-recognized payment apps in India. It serves 120 million+ users and has tied up with around 3 million retailers. You can use the app’s digital wallet and other payment modes to transfer money, shop, travel, pay utility bills, and do more transactions as per your need. Now let us have a look at payment conveniences offered by MobiKwik:

Utility Bill Payments: Being an Indian app, MobiKwik has been specifically crafted to cater to the needs of the Indian market. Apart from basic mobile recharges, it allows you to carry out your monthly bill payments across multiple categories such as Electricity, DTH, LPG gas cylinder, Water, Landline and Broadband to name a few. It is one app which every household should have!

Loan EMI and Credit Card Bill Payment: For financial obligations like paying house loan, personal loan or any other form of loan, MobiKwik app facilitates syncing up all the entities in one place so that you don’t miss out on your periodic loan EMI payments. Furthermore, your pending credit card dues can also be cleared safely and instantly, irrespective of your location using this app. MobiKwik ensures that you manage credit card bill payments for a variety of service providers such as American Express, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, CITI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and so on.

Online Shopping: MobiKwik app is also one of the most preferred applications for online shopping because of its ubiquitous presence on different online merchants and range of offers it has for its users! With a broad merchant base and categories ranging from apparel to gadget to online food delivery to medicine delivery to grocery and much more that’s needed in today’s time, MobiKwik makes it absolutely easy for you to transact and avail offers online. Some of the popular e-commerce sites where MobiKwik is accepted include Flipkart, Myntra, Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Pharmeasy and many more.

Neighbourhood store shopping: MobiKwik is not only accepted online, but also across a range of offline retail outlets such as restaurants, kirana stores, pharmacies, milk booths, petrol pumps and modern trade stores. You just need to scan QR code at the shop to pay via MobiKwik wallet or UPI. Not only this, but you will easily find the option to pay via MobiKwik at your nearby stores like Reliance Fresh, Apollo Pharmacy, Jio Stores and so on.

As you can see, MobiKwik is a full-fledged solution for all your payment needs. So, download the MobiKwik app today, available on both Android and iOS platforms.