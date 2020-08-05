M&M to launch all-new version of Thar on Aug 15

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said it will launch the new version of its SUV Thar on August 15.

The all-new Thar will be a quantum leap in terms of technology, comfort and safety features compared to the previous generation without compromising on the vehicle’s core promise -– off-road capability and its iconic design, M&M said in a statement.

“This will not only attract the die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but also appeal to all those people who have always wanted to own an iconic vehicle with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV,” it added.

In its new avatar, the Thar aims to bring back the pleasure of motoring, providing an exceptional blend of iconic design and unadulterated driving pleasure, the company added.

The existing Thar is priced between Rs 9.7 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

From 2010 the Thar has been the flag-bearer of ‘The Mahindra Classics’ which for over seven decades now have shared a close bond with India’s story enabling Indians to explore new terrains and “do things that they could never have done before”, the company claimed. (PTI)