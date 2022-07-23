Mizoram delegation calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses demands

NEW DELHI, July 23 : A Mizoram delegation comprising Lai, Mara and Chakma Coordination Committee met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed some of their pending demands with him. They also presented a memorandum to the Minister.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to develop the North Eastern States and bring them at par with other more developed States of the country and at the same time also ensure equitable development of different areas within the North Eastern Region as well as different tribes and communities living in the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh also told the delegation comprised of representatives of Lai, Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils that Prime Minister Modi is keen to resolve the issues of different tribes and communities of North-Eastern Region with a human touch, which were neglected for long and exploited by successive governments in Mizoram.

Dr Jitendra Singh also recalled a visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Aizawl and his meetings with different sections of people to arrive at a reasonable decision. He also referred to the initiative taken by Amit Shah, as Chairman of North Eastern Council (NEC), to propose allocation of exclusive funds from the North Eastern Council budget for the deprived sections and neglected areas.

Various demands raised by the members of delegation were discussed with the Minister. Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Modi government has always been very considerate and sympathetic.

Prominent members in the delegation included M. Laikaw, Chairman Lai Mara Chakma Coordination Committee, Nirupam Chakma, Ex-Minister, Government of Mizoram, Delson Notlia, National Secretary, Minority Morcha, Sapliana Vandir, Ex-MLA and T Zakunga, Ex-CEM & MDC.