Mission suffers data loss in terminal phase; status to be declared soon

Sriharikota, Aug 7: ISRO’s maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT, lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport at 9:18 a.m.

The countdown for the launch of India’s maiden SSLV commenced at 2.26 a.m. on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. The objective of the SSLV was to place satellites EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT into low earth orbit.

All stages of SSLV performed as expected, but suffered data loss at terminal phase of the mission, says ISRO Chief Somanath. “We are analysing the data and will come back on the the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon”, he said. (Agencies)