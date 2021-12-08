Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, DDC Chairperson, CCI Jammu among several delegations call on Lt Governor

JAMMU, Dec 8: Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav; DDC Chairperson Ramban, Ms Shamshad Shan; and delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Mission Director, AIM, apprised the Lt Governor about various aspects of the mission, which is a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog (GoI). He informed that the Mission aims to inculcate the innovation and entrepreneurship skills in youth across India with various initiatives under the mission including Atal Tinkering Lab program meant for 6th to 12th grade school children to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds.

Sh Deepak Wasan, Executive Director, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (Srinagar/Jammu) also met the Lt Governor and discussed about introducing various skill-based courses of NIELIT in the curriculum of JKBOSE, and the Universities in J&K. He gave a brief on the courses that can be opted by the students right from 6th standard till graduation.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the Mission Director, AIM, and Executive Director, NIELIT impressed upon them to explore all possibilities for facilitating the skill development of the youth of J&K. He assured them of every assistance from the UT administration in their efforts.

Later, Dr. Shamshad Shan, DDC Chairperson, Ramban also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues pertaining to health and education sectors, besides other issues of public importance of district Ramban.

Similarly, a delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, led by its president, Sh Arun Gupta also met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum apprising him of issues pertaining to creation of new commercial and residential sites by JDA, extension of expired lease deeds for some allottees in Vegetable and Fruit Mandi Narwal, besides other issues of business community and industrialists.

The Lt Governor listened to the issues and demands presented by the delegations and assured them of redressal of all genuine issues and concerns.

Meanwhile, Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, called on Lt Governor and apprised him about the functioning of the University.

The Lt Governor asked the Vice-Chancellor to maintain the high standards of academic achievements, co-curriculum activities, and administrative functioning of the Central University.