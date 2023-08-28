Mishra Handed Over Appointment Letter To Newly Recruits Of J&K

SRINAGAR, AUG 28: Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Monday handed over the appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of J&K under “Rozgar Mela” at BSF campus in Srinagar.

To infuse the flow of young blood into the Central Armed Police Forces & to provide employment opportunities for youth, Mishra handed over the appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of J&K during a function in Srinagar on Monday.

Offers of appointment letters will be handed over to more than 51000 CAPF candidates at 45 venues all over India today.

Addressing Jawans at BSF in Srinagar, Mishra said that the world was not aware about India before 2014 and today everybody is praising India for its achievements and capacity in various fields. Prime Minister, ministers and other dignitaries who went wherever in the world introduced India’s achievements and capacities to the world and that has changed the scenario altogether today.

He said India has become the centre of the world after its achievements in various fields and that has also doubled our responsibilities. BSF candidates will be handed over the offers at 17 BSF venues.

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home) and Rao Inderjit Singh, MoS (Independent Charge) will distribute the offers of appointment letter to selected BSF candidates at Chhawla and Bhondsi Camp respectively, BSF Kashmir wrote on X formerly Twitter. (Agencies)