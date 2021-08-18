Misappropriation Of Funds | ACB produces charge sheet against ex-ZEO Sopore, others

SRINAGAR, August 18: ACB produced chargesheet against Asifa Ara, the then Zonal Education Officer, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore and other for misappropriation of funds to tune of Rs. 39 lakh for construction School building at Yemberzalwari Bala of Education Zone Dangerpora Sopore

Anti Corruption Bureau produced Charge Sheet in case FIR No. 27/2015 before the Hon’ble Anti Corruption Court Baramulla for judicial determination against 08 accused namely Asifa Ara, the then Zonal Education Officer, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Bashir Ahmad Mir, the then In-charge Zonal Education Officer, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Mohammad Shafi Wani, the then In-charge Zonal Education Officer, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Mairaj-ud-din Ahmad Shawl, the then Zonal Education Planning Officer, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Zahoor Ahmad Shah, the then In-charge Headmaster Govt. Middle School Yemberzalwari Bala, Education Zone Dangerpora, Sopore; Rifat Ara, the then Junior Assistant (SSA Clerk) Zonal Education Office Dangerpora, Sopore; Abdul Rashid Baba (Father of accused Rifat Ara) and Atiqa Rashid (Mother of accused Rifat Ara) for commission of offences under section 5(1)(c)(d) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. Samvat 2006; Section 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B & 109 RPC.

The instant case was registered in Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate the allegations of misappropriation of Government money by the above mentioned officials of Education Zone Dangerpora Sopore. The investigation revealed that the accused Zonal Education Officers during 2011 to 2014 had released funds to the tune of Rs. 72, 21, 414 for construction of a three roomed school building at Yemberzalwari Bala of Education Zone Dangerpora Sopore against the estimated/allotted cost of Rs.9.99 Lac. Most of the amount released through Cheques were changed into major amounts by way of insertions by the accused Jr. Assistant. The investigation revealed that only amount of Rs.6.48 Lakh was consumed in the said construction. An amount of Rs. 24, 49, 775/- was recovered by the Education Department from the accused. It was also found out that amount of Rs.1,61,740/- which was deposited in the personal accounts of the accused In-charge Headmaster and the Parents of accused Jr. Assistant by Anti Corruption Bureau was frozen. The rest of the amount to the tune of Rs.39, 61, 899/- was established to have been transferred into the personal accounts and the accounts of relatives by the accused and later misappropriated.

The Hon’ble Court has fixed 18.09.2021 as next date of hearing.