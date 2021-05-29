Mis-utilizing professional medical expertise

I t looks unlikely that in a situation as presently faced on health front on account of management of COVID -19 pandemic , several critical care specialists should be posted in administrative positions thus not utilising their professional services where they were not only urgently but desperately needed in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. May be like posting them as Medical Superintendents, Nodal Officers and other administrative posts – a decision which smacks of visualising the emerged position perhaps casually in respect of the raging pandemic . Again, is not willy -nilly such mis-utilization of professional talent going to jeopardize the lives of several patients currently battling the Coronavirus infections? The health care system in hospitals in the UT need anaesthetists, physician specialists, child specialists and specialists in other fields, especially in ICUs and other departments in the hospitals. While the system is clamouring for more Doctors, especially the specialists shortage of whom is increasingly felt, on the other hand, the available strength is posted comparatively at non- priority places. Prudent administrative mechanism must make optimum use of the available professional strength in the medical field rather than doing the obverse though not as a general practice. We hope looking the present most critical moments where every effort its worth is needed to be taken to save the lives, the UT administration shall look into the issue and relocate the duties of these specialist Doctors from their present administrative assignments.