SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir

Srinagar, June 1: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir is carrying out raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir parts on Thursday morning as part of its investigation of a militancy related case registered at SIA.

A top official said that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at multiple locations. The searches are being carried out in districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama, he said.

The searches are being carried out in a minority killing case registered at police station SIA Kashmir, the official said, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later. (KDC)