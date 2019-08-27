Minority Affairs Ministry team in Kashmir to identify development projects

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: A six-member Minority Affairs Ministry team led by its secretary arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which it will identify the areas to implement centrally-sponsored development projects after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated, officials said. (AGENCIES)

 

 

