Minorities Equally Benefited From Modi’s Schemes: Dr Jitendra

KOLKATA, May 8 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that the minorities have been equally benefited from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes.

Addressing an election meeting at Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency, which has a considerable population of minority voters, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that over the years a number of misgivings have been sought to be created by the Congress Party about the BJP. These were all motivated by the mischieves intention of Congress leadership to keep the people away from BJP and to manage their vote bank through divisive politics by provoking one religion against the other and by instigating the minority communities against the BJP by giving them the impression that BJP follows an anti-minority agenda, which was, however, far from truth, he said.

In the last 10 years, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only gave the country a decisive government but also brought in a series of reforms which were aimed at improving the lot of the minority communities, as a result of which the common masses have now realised that Prime Minister Modi-led dispensation believes in providing justice to every needy person and to provide what is required regardless of any consideration of caste, creed or religion. There are a number of evidences, he said, to substantiate that while the Congress Party had always played the Minority Card but it did not nothing to improve their lot, whereas it is the Modi government, which not only gave due attention to these communities but also provided equitable benefit of welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for pucca houses, Ujjawala Scheme for providing Gas Cylinders and household toilets for all without any discrimination on the basis of religion.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled the Prime Minister saying that he knew only four classes or castes in the country, which were women, youth, farmers and the poor. This noble approach of PM Modi has been consistently aimed at improving the lot of those who deserve it and those who are part of these four classes whatever be their caste or religion, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appealed to the BJP Karyakartas to make a conscious outreach to the members of minority community and engage them in a dialogue on the basis of facts and figures, and at the same time, also call the bluff of the Congress Party propaganda.

After the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited the Hospital to enquire about the well-being of the BJP candidate from Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency Arun Dayal Chowdhary who had suffered injuries following an unfortunate road accident. He assured Chowdhary and his family of every kind of support from the organisation.