Minorities Are Safe In India, Being Looked After Well: Kiren Rijiju

SRINAGAR, July 14: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said minorities are safe in India and being looked after well.

“In the whole world, minorities are safer and being looked after well in India only”, Union Minister Rijiju told media persons in Kargil on Sunday.

Rijuju was in Kargil to see the Muharram arrangements there. He also visited Isalmia School and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) Kargil and met several religious leaders before he left for Drass.

“The work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the minorities of the country has not been done by anybody so far”, he said and added, “In the world minorities are safer and being looked after well in India only”.

He said some people spreading politically motivated bad narratives for their gains should not be heard. “As much as the minorities are safe in India, nowhere in the world is as safe”, Rijiju said.

“I have gone through the past and present records; everybody wants to live in India. A few people spreading bad narratives should be avoided appealed to people not to pay any heed to them”, he said.

He said the cultural heritage of Kargil is good but that needs to be announced with the education to make people aware about these.

The centre will help to modernize the education system of the Muslim community of Kargil and will help to improve the quality of education, besides the cultural heritage, the Minister said.

“We will talk about the all big institutions of Kargil and will see how we could modernize the education system there”, he added.

Asked why Ladakh remained cut off for six months, he said that “it will be over when the tunnel is complete”.

In reply to another question, Rijuju said the centre is providing all help to the people of Ladakh individually and on a community basis and will continue to do so to bring change in the living standard of the people here.

He said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assumed the office as the head of the country for the third time, he would work with great speed and at the same pace we would work for the betterment of the people of Ladakh also. (UNI)