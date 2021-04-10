Minor reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir administration

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to Government Order No.325–JK(GAD) of 2021, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS (JK:2009), Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, holding additional charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

He shall also hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rehana Batul, KAS, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, against an available vacancy. She shall also hold the additional charge of Secretary in the Revenue Department to work under Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.