Chairman Tourism Federation Rajesh Gupta calls on Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu, discusses Pilgrimage Tourism Ecosystem in J&K

JAMMU: Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Tourism Federation called upon M.Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India and sought his patronage for growth of pilgrimage tourism in J&K U.T.. In the meeting held at Jammu, Vice President of India was presented a crisp know how of developing pilgrimages in J&K and the impact of pilgrimage tourism on overall economy of U.T. as well as its possibilities of conversion into leisure tourism.

Vice President was apprised of the factual position viz a viz pilgrimage tourism and value added promotional efforts being done by Tourism Federation for crafts like Basohali Pashmina & Paintings, and best quality herbs from Kishtwar like Kesar which have got due attention only after J&K became Union territory.

Vice President was also apprised of Tourism Federation & its affiliated organisations playing important role in promoting various pilgrimages including Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra who has its connect with Sri Lanka.

Vice President gave very patient hearing to the activities of tourism federation undertaken to keep tourism dependent U.T of Jammu and Kashmir

always vibrant and growing, which may soon become to be considered as best tourism destination of Asia, especially after the patronage received from government time to time for the overall integrated tourism development programmes.

On behalf of Tourism Federation, Rajesh Gupta requested Vice President to plan a pilgrimage to atleast any one of the Shiva Abode pilgrimage like Amarnathji, Budha Amarnathji, Sudhmahadev Mantalai, Bhaderwah Kailash or Danishwar (Bandipore) to encourage the service providers from J&K.

Rajesh Gupta presented him a copy of guide book on Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which is annually published by Tourism Federation since 2011, and is being distributed free of cost during Yatra period for creating awareness for a disciplined Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Vice President spared his highly Valuable time and listened to the views of federation, the members of federation felt highly encouraged by the meeting as they have always put their best efforts to keep tourism alive even in the most critical times of disturbances.

This meeting has given boost to the morale of all affiliate organisations associated with tourism federation.