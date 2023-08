Sachin Posted As DC Jammu, Saloni Rai DC Udhampur

JAMMU, Aug 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered transfers in the administration.

According to a Government Order, Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Saloni Rai, IAS (AGMUT:2016), is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.