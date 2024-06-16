Ministry Of Railways Enters Into Limca Book Of Records For Public Service

New Delhi, Jun 16: Achieving a new feat, Indian Railways has entered its name into the prestigious Limca Book of Records on Saturday for the largest public service event in the world.

The Rail Ministry had organized an event on February 26, which was attended by 40,19,516 people at 2,140 venues, said the Ministry in a statement.

The event was organized for inauguration of road over / road under railway bridges and for laying the foundation stones of railway stations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The mammoth effort and mobilization of Indian Railways has been recognized and the same has entered into the prestigious Limca Book of World Records,” the statement added. (AGENCIES)