139.04 Acres Of Defence Land In Srinagar To Be Developed For Tourism Promotion

Srinagar, July 31: Ministry of Defence will hand over a land measuring 139.04 acres situated in Srinagar to the Ministry of Home affairs for the promotion of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The land will be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within the period of 120 days.

In this regard, Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Home Affairs through Government of J&K for transfer of Defence land measuring 139.04 acres situated at Tattoo ground in Srinagar for the promotion of tourism and other developmental activities in the region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence was represented through Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle Srinagar.

The Lt Governor termed the MoU as a momentous occasion in developing major tourism space in J&K.

Hailing the Army for its cooperation, the Lt Governor said the administration and security forces are dedicated to welfare of people.

“We will make honest and dedicated efforts to fulfill all the conditions of the MoU and develop tourism and other related activities in such a way that the tourists visiting Kashmir valley find Tattoo ground as one of the most attractive destinations”, he said.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, senior officers of the Army and officials of the administration were present on the occasion.