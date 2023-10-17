Mines ministry collects Rs 13.08 lakh from disposal of scrap

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 : The mines ministry on Monday said it has collected Rs 13.08 lakh through disposal of scrap as part of a special drive to weed out physical files.

The exercise for eliminating physical files has resulted in freeing up of about 29,050 square feet office space.

“Disposal of scrap has resulted in revenue of Rs 13,08,406 collected so far,” the mines ministry said in a statement.

Under its Special Campaign 3.0, the ministry has set targets for disposal of pending matters, including easing of rules/processes, records management, public grievances and elevating workplace experience in the offices under its control.

“Special endeavour made for disposal of pending references have fetched 100 per cent achievement in redressing public grievances…And references received from state government. Besides, Ministry of Mines is close to attain 100 per cent achievement in PMO references too,” the ministry said.

Under record management, the ministry said it has achieved 63 per cent of its target for review of physical files and over 2,000 e-files have been closed so far.

The ministry has taken up the task of putting on scanned files in e-office.

So far around 4,000 scanned files have been uploaded as e-file in e-office during the special campaign 3.0, it added. (PTI)