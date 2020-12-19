Millie Bobby Brown to star in ‘The Electric State’, Russo Brothers to direct

Los Angeles, Dec 19: “Enola Holmes” star Millie Bobby Brown is teaming up with “Avengers: Endgame” duo Anthony and Joe Russo for Universal Pictures’ “The Electric State”.

The Russo Brothers will direct the film, which is an adaptation of Simon Stalenhag’s graphic novel of the same title, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown, known for starring in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things”, will feature as a teenage girl in an alternative future who realises that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother.

She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

“We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of ‘Electric State’.

“This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning,” the Russo Brothers said in a statement.

The filmmaker duo will also produce the movie through their banner AGBO alongside Mike Larocca.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have collaborated with the the Russo Brothers on films such as “Captain America: Winter Soldier”, “Captain America: Civil War” and two “Avengers” movies, will adapt Stalenhag’s novel. (PTI)