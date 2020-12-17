Militants making attempts to disrupt situation in Jamu and Kashmir: DGP

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday visited Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, three districts of South Kashmir and reviewed the security scenario of these districts during officers meetings.

Accompanied by DIG, South Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel, the DGP J&K first visited Shopain and then to Kulgam. In the afternoon, he visited Anantnag.

DGP chaired officers meetings at these districts headquarters. The meetings deliberated on security scenarios in these south Kashmir Districts.

On the very outset of these meetings, the DGP appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for ensuring elaborate security arrangements so far for the District Development Council (DDC) and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

He said that with the joint efforts of all the security forces, a conducive security environment was ensured for the people to take part in this political exercise during the first seven phases of elections. He directed the officers to make optimum use of available resources and strengthen the security arrangements so that the last phase of these elections is also conducted peacefully.

DGP said that inimical elements after seeing the overwhelming participation of the people in the ongoing democratic process are attempting to create disturbance in the UT and added that security forces need to continue with the collective efforts to thwart their nefarious designs.

He directed the officers to maintain close surveillance of such elements trying to disrupt the fast returning peaceful atmosphere and take all necessary measures to neutralize such attempts. He stressed for augmenting the security grids to ensure a safe and secure environment for the citizens.

Singh said that militants are making attempts to disrupt the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to please their masters across the border and added that “our forces are committed and capable enough to counter any anti-peace act.” The DGP said the fight against militancy will continue till lasting peace is established in Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasised upon the officers to make deployments as per requirements at all sensitive places. He stressed for stringent action against the elements found involved in any terror activity.

The SSP Shopian, SP Kulgam and SSP Anantnag briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for conducting the remaining phase of elections, maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of the people.

During his visit to Shopian, the DGP also inaugurated the SSP chamber at District Police office Shopian.