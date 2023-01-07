Militants entered Rajouri few days prior to attack

Number of detained suspects goes up to 20

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: Number of suspects detained by the police in connection with January 1 terror strikes at Upper Dhangri in Rajouri district which killed six civilians and left over a dozen injured, has gone up to 20 amid reports that two militants, who executed the attack, had sneaked into the area few days back and were being helped by a local guide.

“Nearly 20 suspects have been detained for questioning,” sources said.

They added that evidence is pouring in about movement of two militants few days prior to the attack along with one local guide. They had approached some locals for food as well as activating their mobile telephone hotspot to talk to their mentors on WhatsApp call in Kashmir.

As of now, sources observed, nothing can be said whether the militants were Pakistanis or Kashmiris.

A massive search operation, meanwhile, continued in different parts of Rajouri district to track down the militants, they said, adding the success is expected shortly.

Meanwhile, the recent terror attack in Dhangri village not only created a fear psychosis among the people particularly the minority community, but also opened the wounds of Bal Jarallan massacre that had taken place over two decades ago.

Bal Jarallan is a village four kms ahead of Dhangri, the scene of deadly militants firing on January 1.

The Bal Jarallan massacre had taken place on February 19, 1999 when militants had entered a marriage hall and sprayed bullets on the guests waiting for ‘Bharat’. Seven persons belonging to the minority community were killed and an equal number injured in that incident.

Dalip Singh, a resident of Dhangri, said the latest incident had opened the old wounds and caused a scare among the local populace.

“A number of my close relatives had gone to attend the marriage ceremony and we came to know about the incident only when the victims were being evacuated to hospital while passing in front of our homes as there were no mobile phones in J&K at that time,” he said.

He said although all his relatives had escaped unhurt in the attack, people from the minority community suffered a big blow as it was the first such attack on minorities in their close vicinity.

Besides the Bal Jarallan, the other major terror attacks targeted against minorities in Rajouri district in the past include killing of seven persons in Swari village in 1997, killing of five persons in Kotedhara in 1998, killing of three persons in Nirojal in 2002, killing of five persons in Patrara in 2003 and killing of five persons in Panglar in 2005.

“Now this Dhangri attack has not only given a fresh wound but also created a wave of terror among the minority community,” he said.