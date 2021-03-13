SRINAGAR: DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh today said Militants can use magnet sticky bombs to target civilian cars.
“Last week, Awantipora Police foiled a module’s bid to carry out vehicle-based IED & Fidayeen attacks similar to that of Pulwama attack,” he said.
Praising the J&K police, DGP said, the work which is in credit of J&K Police is unmatched in any police force of the country.
“The improvement in situation we see is because of this work. I congratulate every member of J&K Police force.,” he said.
The work of J&K Police during Covid is praise worthy despite many of its own personnel getting hit by pandemic.
He also said that he feels proud of leading a force which is praised by Prime Minister and Home Minister in their speeches during conferences of DGPs,
“I feel proud of Jammu and Kashmir Police for fluffing the expectations.”
Militants can use magnet sticky bombs to target civilian cars: DGP Dilbag Singh
SRINAGAR: DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh today said Militants can use magnet sticky bombs to target civilian cars.