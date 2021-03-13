Militants can use magnet sticky bombs to target civilian cars: DGP Dilbag Singh

SRINAGAR: DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh today said Militants can use magnet sticky bombs to target civilian cars.

“Last week, Awantipora Police foiled a module’s bid to carry out vehicle-based IED & Fidayeen attacks similar to that of Pulwama attack,” he said.

Praising the J&K police, DGP said, the work which is in credit of J&K Police is unmatched in any police force of the country.

“The improvement in situation we see is because of this work. I congratulate every member of J&K Police force.,” he said.

The work of J&K Police during Covid is praise worthy despite many of its own personnel getting hit by pandemic.

He also said that he feels proud of leading a force which is praised by Prime Minister and Home Minister in their speeches during conferences of DGPs,

“I feel proud of Jammu and Kashmir Police for fluffing the expectations.”