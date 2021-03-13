Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Rawalpora area of Shopian

SHOPIAN: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces on Saturday evening in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

Officials said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire while sources said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.