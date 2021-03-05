Militant lob grenade at police post in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Militant on Friday lobbed a grenade at a police post in downtown Srinagar, official sources said.

They said militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Urdu Bazar, Fateh Kadal late on Friday evening. “The grenade missed the target and exploded at a distance,” they said, adding no one was injured in the attack.

They said the militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness, adding security forces have been rushed to the area and a search operation has been launched to trace the attackers. (AGENCIES)