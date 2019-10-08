Militant killed in Pulwama encounter

SRINAGAR : A militant was killed in an encounter which ensued after security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in South Kashmir district of Pulwama on Tuesday.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, security forces cordoned off a village in the outskirts of Awantipura in Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

However when the security forces were moving towards a particular area, a militant hiding there, opened fire, they said, adding security forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

They said a militant was killed in the exchange of fire. Some armed ammunition were recovered from the slain militant, who was being identified.

The operation was going on when the reports last came in, they added.

(AGENCIES)