Militant killed in Pulwama, 2 others trapped; soldier martyred

2 SPOs missing with AK rifles

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 6: A militant was killed and two others are believed to be trapped inside a house in Panjran village of Pulwama district today while an Army personnel was martyred at Anantnag this evening.

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Panjran village of Pulwama district today.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Panjren area of Pulwama district after a joint team of Army’s 44 RR and SOG cordoned off the village following inputs about presence of militants in the village.

As security forces zeroed towards the suspected house, hiding militants fired upon security forces triggering an encounter.

One militant body along with weapon has been recovered in the area and search operation is going on as two more militants are believed to be trapped.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between security forces and protesters near encounter site.

And a Territorial Army(TA) soldier was shot at by militants at Sadoora village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this evening.

Militants opened fire upon the TA soldier Manzoor Ahmad Beg son of Abdul Salam Beg at his residence at Sadoora village late this evening.

Manzoor was critically injured and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he succumbed.

Manzoor, was posted with Army’s 34 RR in Shopian and was on leave when the incident occurred.

Soon after the incident, a joint team of Army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

Security forces today conducted search operation in village Batpora area of Souch in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A joint team of security forces including Army’s RR, Special Operation Group of police (SOG) and CRPF cordoned off the Village after inputs about presence of militants.

House to house searches were conducted and all the entry and exit points of the village were sealed.

Internet service were snapped in the area. However, the operation was called off later in the afternoon after no militants were found in the village.

And two Special Police officers (SPO) of Jammu Kashmir Police went missing from the District Police Lines in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district today noon where they were posted.

Two SPOs Shabir Ahmad resident of Tujan area in Pulwama district and Salman Ahmad, a resident of Athmulla in Shopian decamped with their services rifles from District Police Lines Pulwama.

In September last year, a Special Police Officer (SPO) deputed with a PDP MLA had run away with seven rifles and a pistol from the MLA’s official residence in Srinagar.