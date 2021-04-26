Militant hideout busted, incriminating material recovered in Kulgam

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout and recovered incriminating material in south Kashmir district of Kulgam.

Official sources said that following specific information, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in Manzgam forest area in Kulgam on Monday. “During the operation, forces unearthed a militant hideout and recovered incriminating material,” they said.

They said a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up into the incident. (AGENCIES)