Militant hideout busted in Pulwama, incriminating material recovered

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered incriminating material in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Official sources said following specific information, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF at Kawini in Awantipora on Friday.

“During the search, security forces unearthed a militant hideout and recovered incriminating materials. The incriminating material has been taken into custody for the purpose of investigation,” they said.

They said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the concerned police station and further investigation has been taken up. (AGENCIES)