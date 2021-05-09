Security forces recover 19 grenades from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

POONCH : In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday morning, likely averting a major attack on security forces, said an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the 16 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the operation in the general area of Phagla and recovered the ammunition which was allegedly to target security forces at National Highway 144 A.

“Relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to the discovery of a huge cache of grenades in general area Phagla hidden in a well-concealed natural hideout. A total number of 19 hand grenades have been found from there,” the Army statement said.

Busting the packet in which the grenades were hidden averted a likely major plan of attack on security forces at the National Highway 144 A, it added. (Agency)