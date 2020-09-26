Militant associate linked to LeT held in Kupwara

SRINAGAR:Security forces nabbed a militant associate linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Kupwara district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession on Saturday, police said.

Based on a specific input, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the orchards of village Mandigam Kralgund in the north Kashmir district’s Handwara, a police spokesperson said.

During the searches, a militant associate identified as Akeel Ahmad Parray, a resident of Mandigam Kralgund, was arrested, he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, he added. (AGENCIES)