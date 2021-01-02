Militant associate held in Kulgam

KULGAM: Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The militant associate was arrested during a search operation by the security forces in the Hattipura area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, an Army spokesman said.

He said a Chinese pistol, a Chinese hand grenade, two AK magazines with 28 rounds and a German compass were recovered from the accused’s possession.