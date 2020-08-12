Militant arrested in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Ignoring family’s appeal to shun the path of violence and return home, a youth, who had joined militancy after leaving his home on June 27, was arrested by security forces in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said Aqib Mohammad, son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather, had left his house at Shahipora, Kralgund, Handwara Kupwara house on June 27. After he could not be traced, family members through a video message appealed to Aqib to return home.

The message further said, ”Even if you have taken a wrong path, please come back and there is no need to worry as we have talked to Major sahib (Army officer),” the video appeal said adding ” We have talked to Major sahib he has promised to help and you will not be harmed”. A missing report was also lodged in the police station, they said.

However, ignoring the appeal, Aqib, Second-year student of Degree college Handwara was finally arrested today in a joint operation by Army, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF in Hajin Bandipora.

Recently a teenager who was missing since July 20 has joined Al-Badr militant outfit on July 25. However, the police saved another youth to join the same outfit last week.

